After getting snubbed, Jessica Mulroney is back to posting pictures of Meghan Markle again

Meghan Markle snubbed BFF Jessica Mulroney after she was called out for her white privilege scandal.

On Friday, Jessica posted an unseen moment, which she called 'pure joy', from Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion stylist uploaded a picture of her three children, who enjoyed immense limelight on a special day.

Jessica's daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid, while twins John and Brian were page boys.

They had the duty of holding Meghan's veil as she walked up the stairs towards the aisle.

One of Jess's sons won the hearts of everyone with his wide, toothy smile while walking down the aisle behind the bride.

Jessica captioned the adorable photo, "I see this and pure joy."



Talking about Jessica attending the royal wedding, Eva Hartling, Meghan's go-to jeweler said, "Jessica was dressed in blue and wearing blue sapphire earrings, so it was almost that she acted as [Meghan's] 'something blue.'"

"The children were officially her bridesmaids, but she [Meghan] made sure that Jessica was sitting in that first seat closest to where Harry and Meghan were standing," Hartling previously told PEOPLE.

“It was clear that she kept a special place for her close friends — even though they weren’t standing at the altar with her, they were in close proximity and I thought that was a very nice touch. The seating arrangement at the ceremony spoke volumes."



However, in the recent past, Meghan and Jessica's friendship has been on the rocks, with insiders claiming that the Duchess is absolutely done with the latter using their friendship for her benefit.

Jessica took a social media hiatus after it was revealed that she got into an argument with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exter.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Sasha recounted, "Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."

She even revealed that Jessica "threatening her is an example of textbook white privilege."