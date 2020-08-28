Kim Kardashian sets the internet on fire with new photoshoot

Kim Kardashian's life seems to return to normalcy after weeks of drama following rift rumours with Kanye West.

The reality star appeared to be all kinds of fire in a first beach shoot in months as she returned to the day job this week in Malibu.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star seemingly left behind Instagram and filters for the latest photoshoot on the beach, for which she sported a snakeskin string bikini.

The 39-year-old rocked her hair in a long braid and wore warped gold earrings to accessorise her two-piece. In one of the photos, Kim was serving Bond girl vibes as she emerged from the ocean.

The mother-of-four then kneeled down on the sand while sipping from a glass of iced tea for some shots.

The TV star's shoot came after she filmed a new episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in California.