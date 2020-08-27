Brad Pitt, 56, looks like a lovestruck teen with new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, 27

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski appeared to be very flirty on a date night nine months ago at an event in Los Angeles.

Last year in November, the 56-year-old actor and German model, 27, were reportedly pictured together at Kanye West's performance in the Hollywood Bowl.



The picture, which comes after Brad and Nicole were spotted touching down at France's Le Castellet Airport on Wednesday, reportedly shows Pitt and Poturalski in very pleasant mood during a musical night.

A media outlet, citing sources, claimed that they were dating: 'They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together'

Brad believed to be staying at Château Miraval, the estate he bought for in 2011 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

TV and film star Brad's divorce proceedings with actress Angelina, 45, have stretched into a fourth year.

In March, sources claimed the Hollywood actor had not dated anyone since he split from Angelina in 2016 following a two-year marriage and a 12-year relationship. Brad and Angelina share six children

Earlier this year, Brad shut down claims he was dating actress Alia Shawkat, as well as his ex Jennifer Aniston with whom he was seen enjoying a cosy reunion with at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January

The pair were seen cosying up together in the VIP box during Kanye West's performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2019, with onlookers saying they pair were deep in conversation as they waited for the performance to begin.

