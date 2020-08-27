Pregnant Kate Middleton broke THIS royal tradition while expecting Prince George

All eyes are on Kate Middleton as she is expected to welcome her fourth child anytime now.

The mother of three has always kept the sanctity of royal traditions intact, except for when she was expecting her first child, Prince George.

During the time of birth of Prince George, Kate snubbed royal plans of delivering her child at the Buckingham Palace.

Instead she opted to welcome her son into the world at a hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital, London, prior to George's arrival, in order to be treated for hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness condition, back in 2012.

At the time, ABC News royal expert Victoria Arbiter added that with this "complication" Kate walked in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana who also gave birth in a hospital.

She said, "Kate will definitely give birth in a hospital, certainly if she is still enduring complications such as this.

"They'll be keen for Kate to get the best care possible because ultimately she is carrying the heir to the throne."

Ms Arbiter added, "They'll want to be in a hospital for the best facilities, the best level of care in case any complications arise [since] Kate could be considered a high-risk pregnancy."