Kanye West slapped with lawsuit for stealing tech from a company

Kanye West has found himself ensnared in yet another controversy and this time it involves him breaching a contract.

The White House hopeful and his company Yeezy Apparel have been slapped with a lawsuit by the company MyChannel, as reported by TMZ.

The designer has been accused of quitting a partnership after vowing to invest $10 million and then proceeding to steal the firm’s video commerce technology to drive sales of his Sunday Service merchandise.

According to the company, West took an exit after only six months of work without paying the money. The musician had used the services of the company specializing in video and e-commerce technology, to give a boost to the sales of his shoes and clothing line called Yeezy.

To ensure the deal goes through, the company had put it in its own fund worth $7million on the rapper’s apparel brand with the employees investing over 10,000 hours of work.

During the entire process, the rapper had also urged for the company to move their headquarters from Pennsylvania to a closer location near his home in Calabasas, California.

The lawsuit further claimed that West had rebranded the company as YZY Tech whenever he held business meetings with big players like Adidas and extended “ideas such as those of [MyChannel] as his own.”