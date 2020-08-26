Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed: report

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and their professional assignments, Indian media has reported.



Times of India quoting a source reported that Alia and Ranbir have decided to delay their wedding, scheduled this December after the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra, to year 2021.

According to the report, coronavirus pandemic and professional assignments of both Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have pushed the wedding to 2021.

Earlier, there were reports that the Gully Boy actress had approached Sabyasachi to design her lehenga for the wedding ceremony, however, the order has been put on hold.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were spotted together outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai.

Alia visited Gangubai Kathiawadi director Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor came to Juhu to pick Alia.

Before the lockdown, Alia was shooting for Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other work front, Alia will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The film is set to release on August 28.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, their first ever onscreen collaboration.