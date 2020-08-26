Elsa Pataky reveals she and Chris Hemsworth 'are not a perfect couple'

Elsa Pataky came forth weighing in on what she thinks makes her marriage with Chris Hemsworth a difficult one.

Pataky revealed in a new interview with Australia's Body + Soul that she and Hemsworth are not a 'perfect couple.'



"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," the 44-year-old actress said. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."



"I think a relationship is constant work," Pataky told the outlet. "It's not easy."

Having said that Pataky added that they are stronger after a decade together, adding, "I always try to see the positives of things."

The actress went on, "[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies."

"We've got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half," she added.



Talking about the first time she became a mother, Pataky said, "I remember feeling a bit lost when I had India."

"I thought my life was going to be the same [when I had kids] and I would keep working. But I couldn't. Chris would come home and say, 'How was your day?' And I didn't feel proud to say: 'I'm just a mum.' But you should. Because it's the hardest but greatest job in the world."

"I really liked being with the kids," she told the outlet. "I wanted to take them to school and pick them up every day. I just love that moment. I didn't grow up with my parents [around] and I missed that so much, so I wanted to give that to my kids."

She continued, "I love acting, but having balance is important to me. So, if something comes along that fits into my life and lets me work close to home, then I'm happy to do it."