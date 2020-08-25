Annie Murphy recalls how she quit acting right before she got ‘Schitt’s Creek’ role

Hollywood's emerging star Annie Murphy shot to fame and glory through her iconic performance as Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek.

And while the iconic avatar has instantly brought her fame and fortune and ever earned quite a few accolades, the actor’s path to success had been filled with quite a few bumps.

Right before she bagged the life-changing role on the CBC series, Murphy had given up on acting after a two-year period of remaining jobless.

During her SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview, the actor recalled her difficult but inspiring story of how she got the part on the hit comedy-drama.

“I hadn’t worked in two years. My apartment was just freshly burned down, and I had a very small number of dollars in the bank. I had just blown my very first screen test that I had ever been offered,” she said.

“So I decided that acting was not for me. And the day that I sort of screamed out into the universe that I was probably just going to go to secretarial school or something, the day after that, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek,” she added.

The actor detailed her audition process as well and said that she didn’t expect to be selected as she hadn’t heard back from the creators, Daniel and Eugene Levy for a long time.

She went on to describe how Daniel had also misled her on their phone call on purpose to give her a shock.

“Thank you for coming out. We really love what you did…” she recalled, adding: “He didn’t speak. For 70 years, he didn’t speak. And then finally, as my trembling voice was like ‘thanks for the opportunity,’ he was like, ‘oh just one quick question… How would you like to play my sister on the show?’ And that moment changed my whole life.”