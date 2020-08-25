Prince Andrew compared alleged victim to his daughters before abusing her

Prince Andrew’s accuser has come forth with new startling allegations against him, claiming he had compared her to his daughters before abusing her.

Virginia Giuffre said during a new documentary series titled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein that the royal family member had played a guessing game with her about her age where he compared her to his daughters, Beatrice and Eugene.

"Before he abused me, when we just met, Ghislaine does this guessing game and he guessed right, I was 17 and he compared me to his daughters, saying, 'Oh, my daughters are a few years younger than you',” said Giuffre.

She went on to say that he was "not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read" but was an “abuser.”

"Prince Andrew is not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read. Andrew deserves to be outed. He deserves to be held accountable. He's an abuser,” she added.

Giuffre claims she was trafficked by late convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York three times while she was 17.

Lady Victoria Hervey opened up about the prince’s contentious ties with Epstein and his girlfriend and procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, saying it offered him a form of escapism.

"Jeffrey definitely enjoyed the idea of being friends with the Queen's son and Prince Andrew had just gone through a divorce. There's this American billionaire that wants to fly him around the world and introduce him to people, and it was probably an escapism, really, for him,” said Hervey.