Stephen Colbert casts Trump as Marvel arch-villain Thanos

Stephen Colbert - American comedian and host - poked fun at first night of Republican National Convention, casting US President Donald Trump as Marvel arch-villain Thanos in elaborate Avengers: Endgame parody.

Colbert gave the 2020 election yet another Avengers spin. The post-convention edition of The Late Show also featured prominent Republicans in various supervillain roles.

Trump’s head was reportedly superimposed over that of arch-villain Thanos, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Josh Brolin.



William Barr - US attorney general - is mashed up with an alien beast, while Ivanka Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner are shown to be Thanos’s Endgame henchmen.



First Lady Melania Trump also features, as Hela, the godlike villain played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok.



Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell appears as Captain America nemesis Red Skull, while vice president Mike Pence makes an appearance seemingly only as himself.

Thanos/Trump, in the video, is seen saying: "I don’t take responsibility at all," and snapping his fingers - which removes US Postal Service mailboxes from existence and replaces them with statues of problematic historical figures - such as Stonewall Jackson.

During last week’s Democratic National Convention, The Late Show’s America: Endgame skit saw the left-leaning politicians as the heroic group of super humans. Leading the pack was Joe Biden’s Captain America, backed by Kamala Harris’ Captain Marvel and Barack Obama’s Iron Man. The latest skit, however takes a deeper look into who makes up Trump’s entourage.

