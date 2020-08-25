Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s book restricted after Amazon notices ‘unusual activity’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s freshly-released biography Finding Freedom is getting a crackdown.

Amazon has reportedly restricted reviews on the explosive tell-all after noticing some “unusual activity” on the site.

According to Daily Mail, the online retailer halted reviewing of the bombshell memoir, as they announced: “Amazon has noticed unusual reviewing activity on this product. Due to this activity, we have limited this product to verified purchase reviews.”

Amongst those dropping negative reviews of the book, one user wrote that people should think again about purchasing Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s tell-all and should instead pick up Lady Colin Campbell’s Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

Campbell had called Finding Freedom ‘fiction’ as she spoke to Fox News about her release: “I think they are out of touch with reality. And it’s ironic because they had so much going for them and they had so much prestige. They were the most popular couple in Britain.”

“They could have ended up being one of the most revered couples on Earth if they played their cards right. Instead, they are now the most reviled couple of this country. And it’s entirely due to their conduct,” she added.