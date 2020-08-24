BTS English song 'Dynamite' takes internet by storm

BTS has taken the internet by storm with their first English language song.

The single titled "Dynamite" broke YouTube records as it raked in more than 101.1 million views on the video-sharing website.

The previous YouTube record was held by K-Pop band Blackpink.

Dynamite, the first English song from BTS, left behind Blackpink within 24 hours after its release.

The views received by the song surpassed the previous record of 86.3 million views in 24 hours in June.

Speaking about their new song, the band said they wanted it to convey "positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything".







