Kanye West gets railed at for disrespecting Islam with new shoe line

Kanye West has always been ensnared within controversies and it seems the rapper has been slammed over yet another highly contentious move once again.



The fashion designer was recently accused of disrespecting Islam with his new collection of Yeezy Boost sneakers.

The new line of shoes was unveiled by Adidas earlier this week and were called the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel.

The shoes had been named after the Islamic angels of music and death which stirred chaos on social media as users blasted the rapper for the disrespect shown to the religion.



“Adidas is disrespecting Islam. Israfil is one of the four angels in Islam. Shame on @adidasoriginals and @kanyewest,” wrote one user.

“Dear @Adidas I am gonna STOP buying and using your products if those Kanye West’s newest shoes’ names aren’t changed because it IT DOES NOT RESPECT Islam,” added another.

“#KanyeWest new shoe named ‘Israfil’ In #Islam, Israfil is known to be the angel that will blow a trumpet to mark the ultimate end of the world. Naming a shoe after a significant Angel of God, in the Islamic religion, is highly disrespectful,” said a third.

Apart from that, a petition has also been started for the brand to change the name of the shoes. “It has came to the attention of the Global Muslim community that Adidas has allowed the production of a shoe that is named after an archangel in Islam,” read the petition.

“Until further notice, we request all Muslims to boycott adiddas products, cease all sale of adidas products by any Muslim owned 3rd party retail shops until adidas ceases the production of this commodity,” it added.