Sajal Ali drops jaws in an all-black look

Pakistan film and TV star Sajal Ali’s latest photo in a black outfit has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of her fans on social media.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted the adorable photos with a simple heart emoticon in the caption.

Sajal looked ethereal in a black t-shirt and subtle makeup.

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media and flooded the comment section with lovely messages shortly after she shared the photos.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in spiritual romantic drama series Alif, also featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan.