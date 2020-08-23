Cast reveals title of 'Shazam 2'

The tile of the eagerly awaited 'Shazam 2'has been revealed during the DC fandom.

Cast members Asher Angel, Faithe Herman, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Goode and Zachary Levi reunited virtually to discuss what is to come.

Levi, who plays the lead role, said they were limited as to what they could reveal. He, however, unveiled that the film will be titled, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods".

Stand-up comedian Sinbad also joined via video call in the middle of the discussion.

Later, he also took to Twitter to share the title of the film.



