‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Melissa Fumero irked by white-washed remake of the series

The highly popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting a French-Canadian remake but that's not something the original cast members are too amused about, and all for good reason.

Melissa Fumero who plays Amy Santiago on the sitcom gave her take after hearing the news about the remake, titled Escouade 99, and called out the show for its white-washed cast.

"This is like peeking through another dimension,” tweeted Fumero as she shared a glimpse of the remake.

She pointed out how the show had decided to snub her and Stephanie Beatriz's Latina roots by casting white actors to play their Canadian counterparts.

"I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this... while I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity,” Fumero added in another tweet.

“Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault... it’s up to the decision makers,” she continued.

"If the show is successful I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles.”

"Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out too,” she added.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the other hand, has been renewed for the eighth season on NBC. However, the production of the comedy series is still paused owing to the coronavirus pandemic.