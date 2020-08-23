Sushant Singh Rajput death: Doctors make sensational claims about actor's autopsy report

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry and while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, doctors conducting autopsy of the late actor's dead body have made shocking claims.

The CBI officials interrogated the panel of doctors who conducted Sushant’s autopsy who revealed that the Mumbai Police told them to do the autopsy in a haste.

The doctors themselves provided unsatisfactory answers in the probe to the CBI team when they were questioned about the post-mortem.

They went on to note the autopsy report made no mention about the time of death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.



In order to look into the matter in depth, the CBI’s special investigation team also sought help from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to re-examine Sushant’s autopsy report.

For the purpose, AIIMS has formed a five-member medical board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor.

The CBI team also questioned Sushant's cook Neeraj and his friend Siddharth Pithani, the two people who were home at the time of Sushant's death.

It is reported that they will be re-creating the incident which occurred on the fateful night of June 14, when Sushant apparently hung himself in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

