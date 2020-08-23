Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie are done with each other after official breakup

Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie are no longer speaking to each other after their most recent split.

A source close to the former couple told E!News that the two "have broken up for good."

"They have been off and on for two months," the insider said. "Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

According to close friends, the couple may have called it quits because of their vast age difference.

"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," the source continued.

"He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."

The insider added, "Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future."

Earlier, the off-again on-again duo decided to take another break from their romance, as Disick was seen flirting with ex ladylove Kourtney Kardashian.

At the time, a source revealed that the relationship status "changes daily," but the duo are currently broken up.

"Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her," an insider explained. "Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her."