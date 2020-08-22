Kendall Jenner dazzles in all-beige ensemble as she appears with new beau Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner seemingly made her relationship with her new beau Devin Booker official earlier this week during their trip to the beach.

The 24-year-old was back with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard on Thursday as they dropped by The Little Beach House Malibu with friends.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star sported a low-key, minimalist look with an all-beige outfit.

Kendall looked stunning as she flaunted her fit arms and a flat tummy in her apron top, which had strings dangling down to her waist.

The reality star matched it with high-waisted beige sweatpants that flared at the bottom and beige flip flops.

Devin was dressed more casually in a baggy white T-shirt and olive pants with red, black and white Nike sneakers, along with a white mesh baseball cap that he wore backward.

Kendall and her boyfriend arrived at the Soho House outpost in her silver convertible Mercedes G-Wagon, which she was spotted gassing up earlier that afternoon.