Taylor Swift helps top- scoring student's dreams come true

Pop star Taylor Swift has once again appeared to be a generous lady as she donated $30,681 to make 18-year-old student's college dreams come true.



The 30-year-old songstress donated $30,681 to the GoFundMe page of a self-described "Black 18-year-old with a dream," Vitoria Mario.

London-based student - who's struggling to raise the funds to take up a maths course at the University of Warwick - has set up the page in hopes of receiving some money for tuition.

The American singer, whose 16 top 10 British chart hits include the aptly titled 'Wildest Dreams', wrote a message on Vitoria's fundraising page as she confirmed her donation.



In a comment from Swift on the site, the singer wrote, "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Vitoria replied: "I was worrying too much about the money, what I have to do and if I have to look for a job. She actually made my dream come true."

As for what the money could do, Vitoria explained how going to school could change her life and those around her.

"My dream of becoming a Mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers," she explained.

"I am grateful for any assistance with my journey and appreciate the time taken to engage with my story," Vitoria added.

Taylor's generosity comes as the Grammy winner continues to celebrate the success of her latest album folklore.