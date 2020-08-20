Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be snubbed from Netflix series ‘The Crown’

Netflix original series The Crown has been successfully bringing to light the British royal family drama over the past couple of years.

However, the biggest event that the royals recently faced involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit will be a topic that will remain untouched by the showrunners.

The playwright and screenwriter of the show, Peter Morgan revealed that owing to their 20-year rule, the Netflix original will not talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago,” Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter.

He said further that 20 years was “enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.”

“I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic. And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic. And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them,” he said.

He went on to say that drama was in need of some perspective and an opportunity for metaphors: “Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting. It’s quite possible, for example, to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor, if that’s what you want to do.”