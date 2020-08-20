Cole Sprouse pens a heartfelt parting note for Lili Reinhart as he addresses split

Hollywood’s former power couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits months ago and with claims circulating about their relationship, the latter has finally broken his silence.

The former Disney star turned to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt caption for his ex-ladylove, formally announcing his split with his Riverdale costar.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote alongside a picture of Lili standing in the middle of the woods.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward,” he said.

“All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he added.

Before he ended the note, he threw in some words of encouragement for Lili as her new movie nears its release date: “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys.”

In an interview earlier this week, Lili had opened up about how she felt immensely emotional during the recent past.



Claiming that the past period had “probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” Reinhart added: “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,'" she told Refinery29.

“‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again,” she said.