Sara Ali Khan receives flak over 'begging for work' from Rohit Shetty amid nepotism row

Sara Ali Khan made her mark in a big-budgeted movie, shortly after making her Bollywood debut, by starring in Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba.

In a throwback video that has been going viral on the internet, Rohit Shetty can be seen telling the audience that Sara 'begged for work from him with folded hands' despite being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

The video has upset netizens after which Sara and Rohit have been getting quite a lot of flak for promoting nepotism.

In the clip , Rohit can be heard saying in Hindi, "Now she's a star so I can disclose this about her. Sir, please give me work (with folded hands). She literally did this (joined her hands).. Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif's daughter came to my office on her own and sat in front of a director and said 'please give me work'.. I felt like crying. I told her, 'you do the film'."

Responding to the same, a social media user wrote, "They don't care whether these starkids r talented or not..bt if they r starkids they will get fame."

Actress Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, also critisized the video saying, "Wah kya struggle hai. Only if #RohitShetty knew what real struggle means."

"The fact that she had access to just walk into Rohit Shetty office before making him cry is enough to show the difference between an outsider and insider. It isn't wrong but that's a matter of fact," commented another fan.

