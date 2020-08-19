MGK says won't let the past dictate his future

Machine Gun Kelly is being praised for his appearance in Netflix film "Project Power" that features Jamie Foxx in the lead role.

The 30-year-old singer with a troubled past is currently dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, MGK said he won't let his past dictate his future.

"Please stop haunting me," he tweeted.

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) plays Newt in "Project Power," a drug dealer who sells (and takes) the mystery drug central to the story.



