Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie once again as legal battle between the exes intensifies

Brad Pitt took a jab at Angelina Jolie once again as the legal battle in divorce case between the former spouses took an ugly turn.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” Us Weekly cited a source as saying. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

It all started when Jolie filed a petition requesting for the removal of judge handling the child custody case.

The Salt actress claimed in court documents filed on August 10 that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

Responding to the allegation, Pitt's legal camp hit back saying, “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues."

Jolie's attorney replied, “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, ending their decade-long relationship.

Their custody trial of their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 is set to begin in October.

