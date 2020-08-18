Billie Eilish, Rihanna feature in Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist

Keeping up with the tradition, former US President Barack Obama shared his summer playlist of 2020 on Monday, which includes a mix of new as well as established old artists.

Taking to Twitter, Obama shared a list of 53 songs and marked the artists who would be performing at the Democratic Convention.



Obama's playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the Chicks, Billy Porter and others who would be performing at the convention.

The former US president wrote: "Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it."

Obama's 2019 playlist featured Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. He followed it up with a list of his favourite songs, books and films of 2019 at the end of the year.

