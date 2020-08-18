Miley Cyrus to enthrall fans with performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Pop star Miley Cyrus is all set to perform at the 'MTV Video Music Awards 2020', which is scheduled to be held on August 30.

The 27-year-old songstress will reportedly sing her newly-released single 'Midnight Sky' at the virtual ceremony of music world.



The Weeknd, Lady GaGa, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO among others swill also mesmerise the music lovers. More artists to be announced for the lineup in the coming days.



The artists are set to perform at an outdoor location after it was announced that the ceremony will no longer be held at the Barclays Center, due to "safety concerns" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, this year's nominations are led by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with nine nods each.

The 34-year-old singer and the '7 Rings' hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, 'Rain On Me', which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.

Keke Palmer will host the upcoming music awards ceremony, which is expected to be held from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City.