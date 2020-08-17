Saba Qamar gets support from Sakina Samo after she gets FIR lodged against her

Legendary Pakistani actress Sakina Samo has come out in support of fellow film and TV star Saba Qamar after a case was lodged against Saba and singer Bilal Saeed for their controversial shooting of a song at Masjid Wazir Khan.



Sakina Samo turned to Instagram and extended her support to Saba. She wrote, “To @sabaqamarzaman with love. In solidarity with Saba, with great sadness I say. This is utterly wrong. She’s a fine artist and a kind person. She doesn’t do anything bad to anybody. She’s happy in her world.”

Samo went on to say, “I think it’s totally unfair to her and an insult to her talent. Things are greatly exaggerated. I believe her good intentions therefore I support her.”

She also urged showbiz stars to raise their voice for Saba Qamar, saying, “Actor community should stand by her. If we don’t today then tomorrow it can be anybody’s turn. So beware my fellow actors.”

A short clip of Saba Qamar whirling with Bilal Saeed for music video at a historic mosque went viral on social media and drew strong reactions.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.