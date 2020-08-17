Meghan Markle paying for new Santa Barbara abode through 'Suits' reruns on Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent move into their forever Santa Barbara home has sparked speculation about how the pair managed to pay the heavy price of the property in the posh locality of California.

While Prince Charles had been supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they parted ways with the royal family, it has now been reported that the couple used cash from the former actor’s Suits reruns on Netflix to buy their forever home.

The duchess raked approximately £40,000 per episode during the seven seasons in which the drama ran.

The show’s reruns on Netflix have surged its popularity, making it one of the most streamed box sets on the streaming platform.

A deal struck with Netflix means the stars get payouts for the repeats on the site which is how Harry and Meghan took a mortgage for a £7million Montecito home.

Omid Scobie, writer of Finding Freedom, was quoted by The Sun saying: “I think it’s quite funny when we hear people talking about will they have enough money or not?”