Bollywood reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket: ‘Thank you Mahi’

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian team, sent shockwaves after announcing his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, resulting in many stars in Bollywood getting taken aback.

Bigwigs from the industry, all turned to their social media to pay homage to the cricket champ as he wrapped up his sporting career.

Ranveer Singh, known as a crazed cricket fanatic, dropped a comment underneath Dhoni’s post and said: “LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI, THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.”

Taapsee Pannu wrote: “a chapter ends in Indian cricket.”

Yami Gautam wrote: “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.”

Randeep Hooda also turned to Twitter and said: “Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best .. Thanks for the entertainment.”

Earlier on Saturday, Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket but would play in Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram with a video montage which had images from his 15-year international career.

The message ended speculation around the international future of the enigmatic 39-year-old, who quit test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.