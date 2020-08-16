Kim Kardashian, Kanye West working to repair what's lost at luxurious Colorado resort

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are working to resolve issues surrounding their marriage at a rented out luxe resort in Colorado.

The 500-acre resort is located deep in the San Juan Mountains, and was rented out by the couple for a whopping $43K per night, as reported by TMZ.

The hefty price came with an exclusive access to the resort’s campfires, cabins, hot springs, hiking trails and everything else needed for a glamping getaway.

Prior to this, the family had gone for a private getaway to Dominican Republic, where West was reunited with his four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm, after spending time alone at his $14 million Wyoming ranch.

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” a source told People, adding that the “focus is on their marriage.”

The insider added that Kardashian, 39, is “exhausted.”

“Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly,” the source said of the reality TV star.