close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend confirm they are expecting third baby

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 15, 2020
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend confirm they are expecting third baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unleashed a wave of elation on their fans after announcing that they are expecting another child.

This will be the couple's third baby. Teigen and Legend are already parents to  four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles. 

The news was confirmed in a sweet video showing Teigen cradling her baby bump while flaunting it happily. 

“Look at this third baby s–t," Teigen captioned the clip.

Fans had been speculating about a plausible arrival of a third family member following the premiere of Legend's music video for Wild

At the end of the video the camera briefly focuses on Teigen showing off a baby bump, while the duo is joined by their two elder kids. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment