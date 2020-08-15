Chrissy Teigen, John Legend confirm they are expecting third baby

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unleashed a wave of elation on their fans after announcing that they are expecting another child.
This will be the couple's third baby. Teigen and Legend are already parents to four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles.
The news was confirmed in a sweet video showing Teigen cradling her baby bump while flaunting it happily.
“Look at this third baby s–t," Teigen captioned the clip.
Fans had been speculating about a plausible arrival of a third family member following the premiere of Legend's music video for Wild.
At the end of the video the camera briefly focuses on Teigen showing off a baby bump, while the duo is joined by their two elder kids.