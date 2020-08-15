Chrissy Teigen, John Legend confirm they are expecting third baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unleashed a wave of elation on their fans after announcing that they are expecting another child.

This will be the couple's third baby. Teigen and Legend are already parents to four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles.

The news was confirmed in a sweet video showing Teigen cradling her baby bump while flaunting it happily.

“Look at this third baby s–t," Teigen captioned the clip.



Fans had been speculating about a plausible arrival of a third family member following the premiere of Legend's music video for Wild.

At the end of the video the camera briefly focuses on Teigen showing off a baby bump, while the duo is joined by their two elder kids.