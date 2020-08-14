Kriti Sanon prays truth comes out soon in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood actress Kriti Sonam has supported CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



Taking to Instagram, the Raabta actress shared a heartfelt note for her co-star and said,” I pray that the Truth comes out SOON.”

She further said, “His family, his friends, fans and all loved one deserve this closure.”

Kriti expressed hope and prayed that CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the True sense to provide justice to the family!!.

With hashtag #CBIforSSR and #SushantSingh Rajput, the actress wrote before signing off “Its high time his soul rests in peace.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police the Dil Bechara actor committed suicide.

Over 37 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have been interrogated by the police in actor’s death case.

Sushant’s family and friends have been demanding CBI inquiry into the case.

Sushant and Kriti collaborated in Dinesh Vijan directorial Raabta. The film was released in June 2017.