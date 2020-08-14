Meghan Markle ‘carefully planned’ her iconic farewell tour outfits worth $34,569

Meghan Markle planned her iconic farewell tour outfits worth $34,569 very carefully in order to make a lasting impression.

In new royals book Finding Freedom, royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand discussed the making of Meghan's farewell tour’s most memorable looks.

“The pictures of the couple beaming under their umbrella as they arrived at the event went viral around the world,” they noted.

“The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan’s blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham were carefully planned.”

The writer duo added that the Duchess's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, joked that she needed to “go out with a bang!”

Meghan in her last official royal engagement, she went out in a bright green Emilia Wickstead cape dress matching Prince William Chambers hat for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Vanity Fair deemed it a “master class in revenge-dressing,” on par with the iconic little black dress Princess Diana wore the day her ex-husband, Prince Charles, admitted that he was cheating on her in 1994.

Meghan's other jaw-dropping looks included a blue Beckham number for the Endeavour Fund Awards and a red Safiyaa gown for the Mountbatten Music Festival.