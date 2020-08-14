Lady Gaga set to enthrall fans at socially distant MTV VMA awards

Lady Gaga is all set to grace the stage for the first time in seven years to perform at the very first socially distant MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The VMA will see some of the biggest names in the international music industry battle it out to take home prizes for their contributions to music in the past year.



The 'Pokerface' hit-maker will put on an epic show during the hotly anticipated ceremony, and it will mark her return to the iconic stage after a seven year hiatus.



The singing sensation, whose real name is Stefani Angelina Germanotta, last strutted her stuff at the VMA's in 2013.



The 34-year-old wowed audiences worldwide when she opened the show with a colorful performance of her song, "Applause," from her award-winning 'ARTPOP' album.

The princess of pop leads this year's awards ceremony with a whopping nine nominations, while Gaga is up for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and artist of the year - to name just a few.