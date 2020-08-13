Tom Cruise gets blasted by Leah Remini once again

Tom Cruise has been slammed by Leah Remini yet again, who thinks that the actor is waiting for his daughter Suri to grow up so that he can indoctrinate her into Scientology.

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri,” Remini, 50, told The Post.

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother.”

She added that she was not at all surprised when Katie Holmes left Cruise all of sudden in 2012.

“I knew Katie when she was in (Scientology) and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom’s world,” she said, “but as time went on, and I understood why she did what she did to protect her daughter … I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter.”

Still, Remini added that she is “really proud” of Holmes “for getting her daughter out of something that would have been potentially very toxic and dangerous for not only Suri but for their relationship.”