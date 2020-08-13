Kylie Jenner shares sweet glimpse into her life as she appears with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday, continued to share sweet glimpses into her life as she appeared alongside daughter Stormi in matching white outfits at an ocean.



The stunning snap posted to Kylie's Instagram feed on Wednesday, showing the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her baby girl hand in hand, wading into the ocean around what appears to be sunset.

The makeup mogul and her two-year-old daughter, in the post, can be seen donning matching long white dresses while enjoying the memorable moments together.



The super celebrity captioned the post: "No place i'd rather be"

The gorgeous lady officially rang in her big day on Monday, posing for one picture alongside her daughter in front of a simple, elegantly decorated birthday cake.



Stormi looked all too eager to help her mama blow out the candles atop her confection, which was all white with a scalloped frosting edge.

Kylie leaned in behind her little girl for the sweet photo op, which she captioned, "The best gift of all."







