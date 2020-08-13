Katherine Schwarzenegger 'feels very lucky' to see Chris Pratt helping her with baby Lyla

Katherine Schwarzenegger finds it very comforting that Chris Pratt is already a dad to 7-year-old son Jack.



The couple welcomed their first child, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, on August 10.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, "Everyone is doing welll. They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital. They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her. They have some help and Maria also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable."

The insider added, "And Kat has the best attitude. She is obviously still tired, but she loves being a mom. She is so positive and excited about the whole experience. She loves seeing Chris with their girl. He is such a good dad. This was one of the things that Kat was attracted to from the beginning: Chris loves being a dad. Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad."

A source previously told the outlet that the duo "knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it."

"Kat had a good pregnancy, and she is hoping for a quick recovery — so far, so good," the insider said. "She is going through all the first-time-mom emotions. She is extremely happy but a bit tired and overwhelmed."

"It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn," the source said of the actor.