Rhea Chakraborty ‘traumatized’ after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, court told

Rhea Chakraborty said she was getting harassed online with the blame of Sushant’s death throw on her

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday and said that she was traumatized after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to India Today, senior advocate Shyam Divan told Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the actor was getting harassed online with numerous social media users throwing the blame of Sushant’s suicide on her.

The court was also informed about the FIR that was lodged against her by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Bihar and how that is in no way correlated to any offence that could’ve taken place in Patna.

He went on to say that a delay of 38 days occurred in registering the FIR in Patna and went on to mention that all averments mentioned in Singh’s complaint were Mumbai-related.

It was further added that a total of 56 people have had their statements recorded by Mumbai Police with the investigation proceeding significantly.