Sanjay Dutt announces to take a break from work for some medical treatment

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has announced that he was taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.



Taking to Instagram, the Sanju actor, who returned home after two days in hospital, issued a statement saying “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.”

He went on to say “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.”

“With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!,” the 61-year-old actor said.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on August 8, returned home as he was discharged from the hospital, according to Indian media.

He had also updated the fans about his health from the hospital.

He had tweeted, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”



