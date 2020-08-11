Step inside Miley Cyrus’s upscale $5mn mansion in California

Spanning over 6,000 square-feet, Miley Cyrus's property is located on 1.2 acres of land

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently bought a mega mansion for herself in California that is suited well for her love for horses.

The Hannah Montana actor’s $5million California estate in a gated community is situated in Hidden Hills, California and boasts of a number of major perks including a lagoon-inspired pool and patio fireplace.

Spanning over 6,000 square-feet, the property is located on 1.2 acres of land and was built back in the late 1950s.

The mansion comes with a semi-open concept and vaulted and timber plank ceilings, painted white to create a more contemporary look.

It also features a screening room with comfortable recliners and spacious master bedroom and a luxe bathroom.

The outdoors comprise of paddocks, a lagoon-inspired pool, stone walkways and a tile patio.



