close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 11, 2020

Step inside Miley Cyrus’s upscale $5mn mansion in California

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 11, 2020
Spanning over 6,000 square-feet, Miley Cyrus's property is located on 1.2 acres of land 

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently bought a mega mansion for herself in California that is suited well for her love for horses.

The Hannah Montana actor’s $5million California estate in a gated community is situated in Hidden Hills, California and boasts of a number of major perks including a lagoon-inspired pool and patio fireplace.

Spanning over 6,000 square-feet, the property is located on 1.2 acres of land and was built back in the late 1950s.

The mansion comes with a semi-open concept and vaulted and timber plank ceilings, painted white to create a more contemporary look.

It also features a screening room with comfortable recliners and spacious master bedroom and a luxe bathroom.

The outdoors comprise of paddocks, a lagoon-inspired pool, stone walkways and a tile patio. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment