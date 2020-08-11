Melissa Etheridge helped Brad Pitt stand on his feet when he only had $325 to his name

Hollywood's big shot Brad Pitt has been at the height of success since decades. However, the fame and glory didn't get presented to him on a silver platter as the actor had to struggle immensely to stand on his own feet.

The Fight Club actor, 56, had arrived in Los Angeles with heart filled with dreams but no money to keep them alive.

However, there was one singer-songwriter who extended a helping hand to the actor for which he was eternally grateful: Melissa Etheridge.

The Grammy Award-winner had helped the then-aspiring actor who had only $325 to his name, by letting him sleep on her couch.

That wasn’t all. Etheridge also helped Pitt later in 1992 by helping him audition for the role of Robert Redford’s film A River Runs Through It.

During a radio show that she hosts, Etheridge had told her listeners in 2011: "I taught Brad Pitt how to fly fish….he had this audition, that's back when they auditioned Brad Pitt.”

“He had an audition for A River Runs Through It. For the audition he came to my house because I had a swimming pool, and I taught him how to fly fish on the swimming pool,” she added.