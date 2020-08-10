Princess Diana predicted that Prince Harry would one day move to the US

Princess Diana had always suspected that Prince Harry would move across the pond

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Los Angeles came as a surprise for the world, including the royal family members.

However, it has now been revealed that Princess Diana had always suspected that her youngest son would move across the pond, although for different reasons.

According to astrologer Debbie Frank who worked closely with the Princess of Wales, Harry’s mum always had an inkling that the prince might choose the US as his forever home.

In an unearthed interview with The Sun, Frank explained after the news of Harry and Meghan’s engagement: “Diana would be so proud of the man Harry has become and of his relationship with Meghan.”

“She loved looking at Harry’s and William’s astrology charts. The boys made her happiest in her life. I remember meeting Harry one day at Kensington Palace. He was dressed as a policeman and playing with William. Harry was six,” recalled Frank.

“It was around the same time we saw America in his chart and Diana was thrilled with the link. We had no idea back then that he would be marrying Meghan,” she said.

“We thought he could be going to the US to university. Diana was so happy. She thought it may be Harvard,” she added.

She went on to say that Diana always thought her sons would be pulled towards the States as it “appealed to their sense of adventure.”

“She told me how they had been to California and stayed in Goldie Hawn’s house. The boys loved it, they were happy there, but Diana found the US too much as they fawned over her all the time,” she said.

“I remember her saying, ‘I want the boys to be worldlier and know about life beyond this country’,” she added.

She further said the princess always considered the US to be a place that was “modern and different” and would likely become her sons’ “favorite.”