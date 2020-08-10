Ayushmann Khurrana draws flak for supporting Rhea Chakraborty

Ayushmann Khurrana stepped forward to take her side by leaving a broken heart emoji on her post

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has found himself at the center of criticism after he came forth to voice his support for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

As the late actor’s girlfriend gets probed on charges of abetment to suicide, the Luka Chuppi actor stepped forward to take her side by leaving a broken heart emoji on her post.

Soon after that, the actor was tangled in a plethora of hateful comments with some suggesting that his tweet came because he has to survive Bollywood and he is an artist of the Yash Raj Films.

Actor Kamal R Khan turned to Twitter and said: “Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best.”

Khurrana has worked with Chakraborty on the music video O Heeriye that came out prior to his Bollywood debut.