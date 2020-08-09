Ali Zafar plants tree after PM Imran Khan's appeal to nation

Ali Zafar on Sunday planted trees in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal.



Khan on Saturday said he wanted everyone to join him on August 9 in planting trees all over Pakistan with the target of 3.5 million trees in a day.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared two pictures to show his participation in the campaign which is aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

"This tree we planted is now this big. Today we planted more. Let’s all do our bit to give a clean green future to our children. #10BillionTreeTsunami," Ali Zafar captioned his pictures on Twitter.



