Shraddha Kapoor stopped boyfriend Rohan Shrestha from working with Farhan Akhtar: blast from the past

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor had reportedly stopped her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha from working with her former beau Farhan Akhtar in early 2019.



According to Indian media, Rohan, a professional celebrity photographer, was supposed to shoot for a campaign featuring Farhan in February 2019, however, he opted out of the project.

A report published in an Indian local daily said that Shraddha had forbidden Rohan from working with Farhan.

The 31-year-old actress and Farhan reportedly dated for a year during the shooting of her film Rock On 2 and parted ways in 2018.

Farhan is currently in relationship with Shibani Dandekar, while the Street Dancer 3D actress is reportedly dating the celebrity photographer.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.