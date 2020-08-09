Salman Khan all set to host Bigg Boss 14 as show drops first promo

Salman Khan all set to host Bigg Boss 14 as show’s first promo released

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to host reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, likely to start from the last week of September.



This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 14, which appears to have been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, was released on Saturday evening.

In the official video, the Bharat actor could be heard saying, "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker is liye uga raha hun chawal, aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 (Lockdown brought a speed breaker in everyone's life, which is why I am growing rice and running tractor. But now the time will change because Bigg Boss 2020 coming.)"

In July, Indian media reported that Bigg Boss 14 will premiere in September.

It was also circulating on social media that the next season of Bigg Boss will begin from September 27.

Currently, Khan is at his Panvel farmhouse and has been treating fans with adorable photos and videos of farming from there.