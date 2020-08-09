Amitabh Bachchan anxious about his career being over during the pandemic

Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he is anxious about finding work at a time like this

As Bollywood overturns the ban on actor over 65 during the coronavirus pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan is still wary of his career going forward.

The Bollywood legend, 78, admitted that he is anxious about finding work at a time like this despite the earlier ruling by authorities getting overturned on the basis of being “discriminatory.”

Turning to his blog, Bachchan wrote: “There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work.. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs.”

“For people like me my profession and my 78 yrs, its packers then ! The Film body that formally we are all associated with did put in a counter to that in the Courts and I believe the Honourable High Court has disallowed the age limit restrictions and so for the moment those above 50 are safe to work .. but Courts and Legal procedures take time and I wonder what shall come out of it. Are there any alternate work jobs for me , that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything does down in the Courts,” he went on to say.