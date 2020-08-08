Deepika Padukone celebrates 7 years of 'Chennai Express'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated seven years of her film Chennai Express, also featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared sweet photos from the film that were posted by her fan pages in Instagram story to celebrate seven years of Chennai Express.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was released in August 2013.

Deepika portrayed the role of a runaway bride Meena and Shah Rukh as Rahul who helps her and face the ire of her criminal family.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may co-star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Pathan.

Khan will essay the titular role in the film and it will be his first film in two years after Zero.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers of the film and the stars yet.