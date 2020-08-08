'Friends' reunion special pushed further ahead, will not begin shooting until May 2021

Jennifer Aniston and co. starrer Friends reunion special has been delayed again, after production stated it will finally go on floors in the next two weeks.

The production of the highly-anticipated show said that the filming commence 'in the next two weeks', after it had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming won't take place until next 'May at the earliest', according to sources who spoke with Variety about the project on Friday.

Earlier, the outlet spoke with executives from Fulwell 73, the production company putting together the HBO Max special, who confirmed that they're 'poised' to start shooting.

"We're very excited for that," Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman said of the reunion special.

"We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open," Kauffman said.

After a few hours, the outlet updated the piece writing, "Following the publication of this interview, HBO Max distanced itself from Fulwell 73 quotes about the Friends reunion being imminent."

They added that an insider is now saying the date for the shoot is 'yet to be determined.'

Last month, David Shwimmer confirmed to the fans that the show's reunion was 'definitely happening.'

"There is definitely going to be a Friends reunion," the actor, who played Ross on the show, said.

"We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show [worked out.] It's unscripted but there are going to be some surprise funny bits," he revealed.

"The real question is when," David added, "We're still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it's safe for everyone."